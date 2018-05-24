800 Jané strollers recalled over strangulation hazards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) --About 800 Jané Muum strollers were recalled Thursday because of entrapment and strangulation hazards because of an opening between the armrest and seat bottom that can allow an infant's head to become entrapped.
The recall involves the U.S. models from Jané USA LLC, a division of Jané Group, of Charlotte, N.C.
The strollers have a black frame, reclining and reversible seat/hammock and a hood.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the strollers were sold at Albee Baby, Baby World, Kidsland, Toys R US, Dainty Baby, USA Baby stores and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and other websites from July 2016 through August 2017.
The models were sold in: dark gray and black (S85), light grey and black (S49), blue and black (S46) and green and black (S47). "Muum by Jané" is printed on the front bottom frame. "Muum" is printed on the side frame and on the handle. "Jané" and "Muum," "Jané USA LLC," "Muum US 5399US/S85" or "S47," "S49," "S46" are printed on a label on the leg of the stroller.
There have been no injuries reported but consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Jané for a free repair of the armrest. The stroller can still be used until a repair if the armrest is removed and the child is harnessed properly.
Customers can contact Jané toll-free at 844-200-797, email at info@jane-usa.com or reach out online at www.jane-usa.com and click on MUUM USA MODEL for more information.