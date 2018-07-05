Police: Man shoots woman, turns gun on self in Brier Creek home

Raleigh police say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Two people are dead following a Fourth of July murder-suicide, leaving authorities to piece together what happened.

According to police reports, 34-year-old Nicholas Talarico fatally shot Ashley Talarico before turning the gun on himself.

It happened at a home in the 9400 block of Misty Creek Lane at the intersection of Dellcian Court before 4:30 p.m.

Police have yet to comment on the relationship between the pair; however, a woman who knew them told ABC11 they were a couple.

She said she was saddened by the news but not surprised, saying Nicholas had a "hot temper" and " a short fuse."



In a frantic 911 call, a woman is heard telling a dispatcher she was with two children in the home and refused to enter the room where Nicholas' body was.

Listen to the 911 call

The 911 call has been released in the Brier Creek shooting.



Alex Bazeley and friends were spending their Fourth of July by the pool, just 1,000 feet from the home inside The Village of Olympia Fields subdivision where Raleigh police officers were quickly roping off a crime scene.

"We heard some police sirens going off," Bazeley said. "We looked across from where we were at the pool at the other neighborhood and everything was taped off. Most people don't know what happened to be honest. Everyone was sort of taken aback by the fact that this happened close to us."

Other neighbors told ABC11 the couple who lived in the home were renters at the residence, which is valued at $488,000, according to Wake property records.

Police, along with a forensic team from CCBI, worked into the night investigating.
