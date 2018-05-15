Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
BREAKING NEWS
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
share
tweet
share
email
ABC11 Black Panther DVD giveaway
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
none
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 03:44PM
ABC11 is giving away 5 Black Panther Blu-Ray DVDs.
Click here for your chance to win.
Official rules here.
Report a Typo
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
Top Stories
Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
NYT: 28 people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on keyless cars
David Tepper has reportedly agreed to buy Carolina Panthers
Very veggie cheese pinwheel pizzas
Show More
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham