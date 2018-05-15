ABC11 Black Panther DVD giveaway

ABC11 is giving away 5 Black Panther Blu-Ray DVDs.
Click here for your chance to win.


Official rules here.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Husband of Army Chaplain, previously detained by ICE, is released
Wake County deputy, two state troopers charged with assault
Are you a woman in your 30s? Here's what you need to know about your health
3-year-old upstages mom's proposal with 'peebomb'
Police: Burlington man assaults girlfriend, flees with their 4-month-old
NYT: 28 people killed by carbon monoxide after leaving on keyless cars
David Tepper has reportedly agreed to buy Carolina Panthers
Very veggie cheese pinwheel pizzas
Show More
Man killed, woman critically injured in Fayetteville shooting
Iowa baby struck by softball may have suffered brain damage
Tom Wolfe, pioneering 'New Journalist,' dead at 88
Young boy attacked by pit bull surprised with trip to Disney World
California restaurant won't allow loud children inside
More News