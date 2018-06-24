MISS NORTH CAROLINA

ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018 (WTVD)

ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018 Laura Matrazzo.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Miss North Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MISS NORTH CAROLINA
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
WATCH LIVE: Miss North Carolina competition
Perspective: American Idol runner-up Clark Beckham judges Miss NC
Programming changes Saturday due to Miss NC
More Miss North Carolina
Top Stories
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Show More
Wilson police searching for car and driver in fatal hit-and-run
PDQ data breach exposes customers' credit card information
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
More News