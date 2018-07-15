Adult and child injured in Fayetteville house fire

(Shutterstock)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
An adult and a child were hurt when a home caught fire in Fayetteville Sunday night.

Fayetteville fire officials responded to the incident at 209 University Avenue around 9:30 p.m., according to a release from the Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department.

When officials arrived on the scene, flames were emanating from a single story single family home.

The release said an adult was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. A child was treated at the scene for asthma.

Firefighting operations are still in progress as of 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefireFayetteville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen injured after falling 25 feet at Eno River Rock Quarry
Report: Durham man found shot in car
Body found in Raleigh identified as 21-year-old man
Durham police investigating after man found dead in parking lot
Robeson County deputies respond to fatal work accident at Campbell Soup facility
Chicago woman says CVS manager called police over wrong coupon
Son surprises dad with baseball glove he has wanted for 50 years
France wins second World Cup title in 4-2 victory against Croatia
Show More
Dog dies from saltwater poisoning after spending hours at beach
Tahoe woman lets bear know who's boss
Muslim swimmers asked to leave public pool in Delaware
Youth soccer team honors Thai navy SEAL who died saving them
Dublin girl gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle beautiful hand-drawn photo
More News