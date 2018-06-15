Advocates hail news of trooper's firings in Kyron Hinton case

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocates for Kyron Hinton hailed the news of the troopers' firings. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
At The Lighthouse in Raleigh, Friday night, advocates for Kyron Hinton hailed the news of the trooper's firings.

New charges could be coming for troopers involved in the Kyron Hinton arrest
Two State Highway Patrol troopers Michael Blake and Tabithia Davis have been fired, effective Friday, as part of an investigation into a Raleigh man's beating, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

"What happened with the two officers that were fired, that speaks volumes," said Diana Powell, Executive Director of Justice Served N.C. "The things that we've always believed that the truth will come out."



Dawn Blagrove, who leads the Carolina Justice Policy Center, said the officers should have been terminated sooner, but applauded the move towards what she believes if police accountability.

"What we saw happen today with the state troopers was commendable and we are so happy because this is what police accountability looks like," Blagrove said.

Wake Deputy Cameron Broadwell was not in court Friday.

He remains a member of the sheriff's office, as the case moves towards trial - a big point of contention for Hinton's advocates.

"Sheriff Donnie Harrison has allowed his deputy sheriff to remain on his payroll with pending charges with taxpayer money," Blagrove said. "That is not what accountability looks like."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedbeatingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Troopers involved in Raleigh man's beating fired
Durham police investigate homicide after man found shot on street
Myrtle Beach swimming advisory lifted
Server accused of taking $10K in tips at Cary restaurant
I-Team: Clayton community sweating from swim club in rough water
Funds granted to victims of Hurricane Matthew
Duke wrestler aiming for WWE stardom
New Opioid abuse proposal brings up privacy concerns
Show More
Got Text Neck? Doctors say neck and pain issues on rise
Police: Bullets strike downtown Raleigh law office
Judge jails ex-Trump campaign chair Manafort ahead of trial
Gaston County restaurant owner wins $10 million
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
More News