Aerial dancer suspended by balloons; saxophonists perform at NATO opening ceremony

JULIA JACOBO
Something strange was in the air at the opening ceremony for the NATO summit: an aerial dancer floating down to the stage, suspended by an enormous mound of blue and white balloons.

The woman, dressed in a white dancer's costume, waved her arms with a delicate grace as she descended slowly toward the floor of the Parc du Cinquantenaire in Brussels, Belgium, where more than two dozen world leaders stood below.

As the dancer neared the ground, the complexity of her moves began to increase as she incorporated multiple flips into her routine.

President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel were among the heads of state taking in the odd display from the ground.

But the bizarre antics didn't stop with the balloons. A line of about two dozen saxophonists in bowler hats also performed for the group, with the aerial dancer still bobbing in the air above them.

The NATO summit has been a strange one so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump issued a blistering attack on Germany, criticizing the country for a gas pipeline deal it struck with Russia.

"Germany is totally controlled by Russia," Trump said, calling the deal the greatest threat to the NATO alliance.

"So we're protecting Germany, we're protecting France, we're protecting all of these countries and then numerous of these countries go out and make a pipeline deal with Russia where they're paying billions of dollars into the coffers of Russia," Trump said. "So we're supposed to protect you against Russia, but they're paying billions of dollars to Russia. I think that's very inappropriate."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Officials: Hooked clamp caused helicopter crash at SHP training facility
Stormy Daniels arrested while performing at Ohio strip club
Man shot multiple times in Chapel Hill apartment
Charlotte firefighters save puppy stuck in sewer pipe
Church group arrives at RDU from Haiti after civil unrest
Pedicured bandit steals woman's wedding ring at nail salon
Study: 50 percent of parents use cell phones while driving kids
Man accused of killing mom: 'I heard a voice in my head'
Show More
Durham family responds to hit and run in front of house
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using racial slur
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Durham bakery opens late after window smashed, money taken
Chris downgraded to tropical storm, still moving away from coast
More News