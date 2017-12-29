After burglary, Raleigh woman just wants missing dog back

A North Raleigh woman is pleading for your help after her home is burglarized and her dog, Zaxby, goes missing. She’s asking folks to share his pictures, hoping someone will spot him. Please email FindZaxby@gmail.com if you have info.#ABC11 pic.twitter.com/23oujca2s7 — Stephanie Lopez (@LopezABC11) December 29, 2017

A north Raleigh woman was left terrorized after a home invasion. Her dog is missing after the burglary and she is asking for the public's help to find him.It happened near the Bedford community on Wednesday evening.Frightened after the burglary, the victim has asked ABC11 not to reveal her name or image.When she arrived at her home Wednesday night, she found her door open and the lights shut off.She called 911 to have the police check out her home - only to discover she had been burglarized."Every drawer was open; all my belongings were thrown on the ground, and I immediately knew that my little dog was missing," she said.The thieves took only two items, but her beloved pooch, Zaxby, was gone.It's unclear whether he was stolen or escaped during the break-in.The victim took to Facebook to ask folks for help to find her 8-year-old, 9-pound, male, Maltipoo and thousands have stepped up to share and help.Zaxby is microchipped and was last seen wearing a black-and-red houndstooth collar with tags.The burglary victim wants people to know that her dog was taken from a loving, nurturing home."I'm devastated," she said. "I, I love that dog. I've had him for almost nine years. He is just my little buddy. He's my fur baby, and he's just been such a good faithful friend and dog, and I just want him home."While not much of value was stolen from her home, she feels robbed of her sense of security."What did you do this for?" she asked of the burglars. "You came and invaded my security to get what? You wasted your time, and if you think that just taking a dog, just to be mean or cruel, to sell, it's just not right."