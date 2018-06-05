Police still looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy

He may be in a gold Suzuki with NC plate EKZ-5093

Search focuses to the Triangle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=3559967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.

An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 7-month-old girl is being focused in North Carolina after reports of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham.Police said they received a call around 1:30 Tuesday morning about a man trying to sell a baby near a lake in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway.Reports state the man approached the caller with the child but left when the sale was rejected.Authorities believe the pair may be the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Virginia.The alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father, 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, assault her mother at a Virginia gas station.Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.According to a Facebook post from the Virginia State Police, Kennedy and Emma were possibly sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.Emma is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.Kennedy, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina, is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.