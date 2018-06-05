Durham police: AMBER Alert for 7-month-old focused in Triangle after man tried to sell baby

Carl and Emma Kennedy

DANVILLE, Virginia (WTVD) --
An AMBER Alert issued for a missing 7-month-old girl is being focused in North Carolina after reports of a man trying to sell a baby in Durham.

THE LATEST:
  • Police still looking for 51-year-old Carl Kennedy
  • He may be in a gold Suzuki with NC plate EKZ-5093
  • Search focuses to the Triangle


Police said they received a call around 1:30 Tuesday morning about a man trying to sell a baby near a lake in the 100 block of East Woodcroft Parkway.

Reports state the man approached the caller with the child but left when the sale was rejected.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Authorities believe the pair may be the subject of an AMBER Alert out of Virginia.

The alert was issued for Emma Kennedy Monday morning after police said her father, 51-year-old Carl Kennedy, assault her mother at a Virginia gas station.

7-month-old possibly abducted by armed sex offender; pair may be in NC
An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing Virginia girl who authorities believe may have been abducted by a registered sex offender after he assaulted her mother at a gas station.


Kennedy allegedly then took the child and fled in a gold Suzuki with NC license tag number EKZ-5093.



According to a Facebook post from the Virginia State Police, Kennedy and Emma were possibly sighted in the area of Seven Springs, North Carolina, around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.



Emma is about 2'2", weighs 18 pounds, has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a small scar on her left cheek.

Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and matching headband.

Kennedy, who is a registered sex offender in North Carolina, is described as 5'8", weighs 170, has gray hair, green eyes, a left ear piercing, and tattoos on both arms, consisting of skulls, an eye, pitbull, and a wizard.

EMBED More News Videos

Danville police are searching for 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.



Officers believe Kennedy is armed with a knife.

Those with any information are asked to call the Danville Police Department at (434) 799-6510 or 911.

*Officials previously listed the license plate as FAA-1873.
