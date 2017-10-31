Amber Alert for missing child in Harnett County

An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old child in Harnett County.Zy'Rah Nicole Holliday is a black female, approximately 3 feet tall, and weighing 35 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.She was clothed in a black shirt with flowers and the word "Love" on it with black jogging pants.She was allegedly taken by 20-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.He is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt and black shorts and was last known to be on foot in the Spring Lake area.No photos have yet been issued.If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Harnett County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 893-9111, or call 911 or *HP.