Amber Alert issued for missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy

(NCDPS)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
An Amber Alert has been issued for Raul Johnson, a missing 4-year-old Scotland County boy.

Raul is described as Indian, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white-and-orange tiger-striped shirt with tigers on it and white pants with rocket ships printed on them.

Raul was last seen on Village Drive traveling on foot toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Scotland County Sheriffs Office immediately at (910) 276-3385, or call 911 or *HP.
