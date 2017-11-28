AMBER ALERT: Onslow County mom desperate to find missing 3-year-old daughter

Mariah Kay Woods (image courtesy WITN-TV)

ONSLOW COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are still searching for the missing 3-year-old girl from Onslow County that prompted an Amber Alert Monday.

Mariah Kay Woods has been missing since Sunday night when her mother put her to bed.

Woods lives with her mother and her mother's live-in boyfriend in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

ABC News reports that her mother reached out to the public in an emotion-filled plea Monday.

"Please, bring her back ... She's my baby, she's my everything," said Kristy Woods in a press conference. "Just to be able to touch her and hold her and not let her go again. I'd give anything."

She is described as a white female standing about 2' 9" tall and weighing around 30 pounds.

Mariah has brown hair and blue eyes.

The FBI is assisting state and local law enforcement with the investigation. Marines based at nearby Camp Lejeune are also assisting in the search.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
amber alertmissing girlNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police investigating woman's death at Fayetteville hotel
Chase ends in Cumberland Co. after 3 shot in Harnett Co.
Questions surround fatal shooting in Apex neighborhood
Duke's David Cutcliffe told Vols he plans to stay put, sources say
Massage Envy sex assault allegations - are NC's rules too soft?
Prosecution: Teen killed Marine veteran while out on bond
Fay. woman disfigured after being stabbed with box cutter
NC woman wins $2M Powerball, gives winnings to family
Show More
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
Cary church's LGBTQ sign vandalized
How to protect your holiday packages from thieves
Duke reviews safety measures following armed robbery
Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos