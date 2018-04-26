American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU

MORRISVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
An American Airlines flight made an emergency landing at RDU Thursday morning.

Flight 3356 from Dallas to RDU landed at the airport just before 1 a.m.

Officials with the airline said an indicator light went off during the flight.



Passengers were evacuated off the plane and taken to their terminal by bus.

ABC11 spoke with several passengers who said they never saw any signs of smoke; however, their claim they told they landed because of a sensor malfunction.

No injuries have been reported; maintenance is evaluating plane.
