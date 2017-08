An Apex man is facing charges in connection with a robbery at a popular Fuquay-Varina brewery.Police posted surveillance video to Facebook showing a masked man walking across the patio at Aviator Brewing Company.The suspect appeared to be holding a gun.Younikue Stewart, 20, is facing robbery and attempted robbery charges.He's currently being held at the Wake County Jail.Police are trying to determine if he's connected to any other crimes.