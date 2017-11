EMBED >More News Videos Fight from Mark Crider's Twitter acount

EMBED >More News Videos Fight from Mark Crider's Twitter acount

The Apex Police Department has charged a man seen in social media fight videos with assault.Twenty-year-old Mark Austin Crider was booked into the Wake County jail Tuesday and charged with simple assault.As ABC11 first reported last week, Crider allegedly went after people he believed stole drugs from him.