A 4-year-old girl was injured Tuesday night when a Toyota sedan crashed into her bedroom at an Apex home.According to Tiffany Barry, she was at home, in the 300 block of Kinship Lane, with her two daughters unpacking groceries when Cassidee, 4, went into her room to change into her pajamas.Barry said she heard a crash and looked around to see one of the walls was starting to cave in.After seeing that her 7-year-old was safe, the panicked mother immediately began calling for Cassidee but got no answer.Barry said her neighbors came over to help look for the little girl, calling out her name - again, there was no response.Authorities arrived and later found Cassidee underneath the car.She was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Authorities said the child has a seven-centimeter laceration on her forehead and may need cosmetic surgery.The driver of the car was identified as a 48-year-old woman, whose identity has not been disclosed.She was medically evacuated from the scene and later released from the hospital.Neighbors said they were shocked when they heard the crash."We just heard like a pow, like cars slamming," said Jocelyn Jones. "I asked my daughter 'what was that?' and she said 'I don't know, maybe it was just a car or something' and then we never thought any more of it until my oldest son came in and said it was an accident at the bottom of the development."The family's home has been declared unsafe, causing them to be displaced.Barry said she is unsure where her family will stay.Despite the incident happening so close to the holiday, Barry said she's thankful her daughter is OK."God really protected her," Barry told ABC11.As for Cassidee, her memory is still a little fuzzy. When her parents asked her if she remembered what happened, she said she just remembers falling down.Police ruled out the possibility that the woman was driving under the influence; however, an investigation is still ongoing.---------------------