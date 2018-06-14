Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect

APEX, N.C. --
The Apex Police Department has arrested the suspect involved in the armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle that happened May 23, 2018 at 1201 Beaver Creek Commons Drive in Apex.

The suspect, Anilber Gerardo Barrera, 21, was served with warrants for armed robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle after he approached a 37-year-old woman and stole her wallet and car at gunpoint.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on May 23 when the woman was trying to strap her baby in a car seat.

The vehicle Barrera stole and fled the scene in was recovered on June 4 on Wingate Drive in Raleigh.

Police gained the armed robbery and automobile theft warrants on June 13 and they were served at the Wake Co. Jail.
