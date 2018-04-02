Apex Police: Man charged with leaving scene after truck hits, damages bridge

A truck collided with a bridge in Apex on Monday.

APEX, NC --
The Apex Police Department has charged Rayvon Smith, 41, of Henderson, with leaving the scene of an accident after the tractor and trailer he was operating collided with the CSX Railroad bridge.



On Monday approximately 10:11 a.m. Apex police received a report of a collision between a truck and the CSX Railroad bridge at the 1600 block of N. Salem Street.

The truck, which was carrying a Komatsu motor grader, left significant damage to the bridge and left the scene without contacting authorities.



A CSX spokesperson has indicated the bridge will be closed for at least a month to undergo repairs.

"Just before 10:00 a.m. today, a truck struck the CSX railroad overpass on North Salem Street in Apex, N.C. There are no reported injuries and train traffic is currently stopped on this rail line. CSX is working closely with the Apex Police Department, which is investigating the motor-vehicle crash, as well as the North Carolina Department of Transportation as we assess the situation. Safety is our highest priority while we determine the next steps," said a spokesperson with CSX.

Westbound traffic from N.C. 64 W, from Cary into Apex, near N. Salem Street to Salem Church Road is being re-directed to Davis Drive.

Eastbound traffic N.C. 64 E., from Wilsonville into Apex, near N. Salem Street at the off-ramp to downtown Apex is being re-directed down Old Jenks Road.

Apex Police Department is encouraging motorists to be aware of potential travel delays and choose alternate routes where possible.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to contact the Apex Police Department at (919)362-8661.
