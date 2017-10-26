Arrest made in Halifax County quadruple murder

James Whitley and Peggy Whitley

An arrest has been made in the August quadruple murder on Fishing Creek Road in the Glenview community of Halifax County, near Enfield, NC.Matthew Simms, 25, of Enfield, has been charged with four counts of murder, Halifax County Sheriff Wes Tripp announced Thursday.James Harris, 88, Janice Harris, 72, James Whitley, 76, and Peggy Jo Whitley, 67,as they played cards around a kitchen table at the Harrises' home the evening of August 20.Tripp said in August that a family member found the bodies after checking on the home in the Glenview community, just off Interstate 95 north of Rocky Mount.Simms' first appearance in court will be Friday. He is being held with no bond.Tripp told ABC11 he had no further comment on the case at this time.The case is still under investigation, the sheriff said.