At least one dead in crash involving church van off Zebulon Road in Wake County

At least one person is dead in a crash involving a church van in Wake County.

It happened in the area of Zebulon Road and Barham Siding Road.


Wake County Sheriff's Office officials said the crash was fatal.



Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a van with the words "First Missionary Baptist Church" written on the side. That church is located in Caswell Street in Smithfield.

Another vehicle was also in the water.

Ten injuries were initially reported, according to Wake New Hope Fire Department.

No word on how many people died or how many were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashaccidentcrashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitieswake county newsWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man intentionally drove car into NC restaurant, killed daughter and one other person
$90M worth of liquid meth found in semi-truck fuel tank in Harnett Co.
Police search for inmates, accused of murder, who escaped from SC detention center
Church reaches decade long goal of packing one million meals
13 Blue Devils spend week building houses in Guatemala
Police: Guests evacuated after man barricades himself in Raleigh hotel
Family, friends recall Santa Fe HS shooting victims' optimism, humor
Crimestoppers tip leads to fourth arrest of homicide suspect
Show More
Teen charged with posing as cop, robbing partially blind man in Manhattan
Drive-thru argument leads to shooting in Philadelphia McDonald's
New Starbucks policy: No purchase needed to sit in stores
Durham police make an arrest after standoff at apartment complex
Police sources: 25 hospitalized due to negative reaction from K2 substance
More News