At least one person is dead in a crash involving a church van in Wake County.It happened in the area of Zebulon Road and Barham Siding Road.Wake County Sheriff's Office officials said the crash was fatal.Video from Chopper 11 HD showed a van with the words "First Missionary Baptist Church" written on the side. That church is located in Caswell Street in Smithfield.Another vehicle was also in the water.Ten injuries were initially reported, according to Wake New Hope Fire Department.No word on how many people died or how many were injured.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update.