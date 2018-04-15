FAYETTEVILLE

Manhunt in Fayetteville over, attempted murder suspect caught

Timothy Christopher Turbeville (Credit: Fayetteville police)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Fayetteville police have caught a man who prompted an hours-long search in the city Sunday afternoon.

Timothy Christopher Turbeville, 50, is now in custody.

He was wanted out of Florence County, South Carolina for the stabbing of a female victim early Sunday morning.

Authorities were able to locate him in the Fayetteville area by tracing his phone.

Crews set up a perimeter in the area of Tallstone Drive and Ramsey Street attempting to locate him.

Around 7:45 p.m., police confirmed he was in custody.
