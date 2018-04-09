Authorities: Driver accused in fatal Wake Co. wrong-way crash is in country illegally

A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, killing a man and injuring a woman Sunday. (WTVD)

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
A man is behind bars after police said he drove the wrong way down a dual lane highway while intoxicated and hit another car, killing a man and injuring a woman Sunday.

The case is now attracting the attention of immigration officials because troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the driver was in the country illegally.

Court documents state 28-year-old Jesus Alvarado-Velez was arrested on Knightdale Road and Old Milburnie Road.

He faces charges of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and driving the wrong way on a two-lane street.



The female victim, 44-year-old Lakeatia Daniels-Owens, suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to WakeMed where she's listed in critical condition.

The deceased has been identified as her husband, 44-year-old Leroy Owens.

Officials said there's now an ICE detainer on Alvarado-Velez.

He is due in court Monday morning.
