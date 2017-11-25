Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Raleigh Police Department has identified a body that was pulled from Lake Johnson.
Officers said they responded to a drowning call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The body of Mr. MA KPA, 31, was found at approximately 4:45 p.m. He was reported missing on November 20.
The Raleigh Fire Department and other agencies had joined in the efforts to recover KPA's body.
This investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Happening Now: @raleighpolice working with fire department to find body in Lake Johnson. Park goers look on. Details limited. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SZ4O37LZYL— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 25, 2017
RPD officer says, “We’re more than likely going to be here for a while.” pic.twitter.com/abQghSvgEY— Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) November 25, 2017
----------------------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD