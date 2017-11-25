Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson

Happening Now: @raleighpolice working with fire department to find body in Lake Johnson. Park goers look on. Details limited. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/SZ4O37LZYL — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) November 25, 2017

RPD officer says, “We’re more than likely going to be here for a while.” pic.twitter.com/abQghSvgEY — Gary Cooper (@GaryCooperWTVD) November 25, 2017

The Raleigh Police Department has identified a body that was pulled from Lake Johnson.Officers said they responded to a drowning call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.The body of Mr. MA KPA, 31, was found at approximately 4:45 p.m. He was reported missing on November 20.The Raleigh Fire Department and other agencies had joined in the efforts to recover KPA's body.This investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.