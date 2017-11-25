Authorities identify body found in Lake Johnson

The Raleigh Police Department has identified the body that was pulled from Lake Johnson. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Raleigh Police Department has identified a body that was pulled from Lake Johnson.

Officers said they responded to a drowning call at about 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The body of Mr. MA KPA, 31, was found at approximately 4:45 p.m. He was reported missing on November 20.

The Raleigh Fire Department and other agencies had joined in the efforts to recover KPA's body.

This investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.


