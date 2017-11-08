Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business

T-shirt shop catches on fire in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities are investigating an early morning fire at a business in southern Wake County.

Just after 5 a.m., fire crews from Garner rushed to the scene on Super Sport Lane, off Banks Road.

ABC11 has learned that the fire started at a custom T-shirt shop.



There have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.

