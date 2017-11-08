Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business

FIRE- no one injured in a T-shirt shop fire off Banks in Fuquay Varina. Details next on @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/oNzevT0KNO — Julie Wilson (@JulieABC11) November 8, 2017

Authorities are investigating an early morning fire at a business in southern Wake County.Just after 5 a.m., fire crews from Garner rushed to the scene on Super Sport Lane, off Banks Road.ABC11 has learned that the fire started at a custom T-shirt shop.There have been no reports of injuries.This is a developing story. ABC11 will update as more information becomes available.