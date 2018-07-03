Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Fayetteville

Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Fayetteville police.On Tuesday, at approximately 9:08 am, officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of an active assault against a victim in the 800 block of Greenleaf Drive.The officers who responded to the scene became engaged with an individual in the home and were involved in a shooting.The names of all parties involved are not being released at this time.Additional information will be released during a press conference at 11:15 a.m.This is a developing story, check back for updates.