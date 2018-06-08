Florida auto theft suspect arrested with pet Capuchin monkey

EMBED </>More Videos

Body camera footage shows auto theft suspect Cody Blake Hession emerging from the back of a sheriff's vehicle with Monk, his pet Capuchin monkey, on his shoulder. (Pasco County Sheriff's Department)

Danny Clemens
HOLIDAY, Fla. --
A Florida auto theft suspect was taken into custody with an unusual companion: his pet monkey.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Department, Cody Blake Hession was arrested after he drove a car that had been reported stolen into a ditch.

Body camera footage showed Hession stepping out of the back of a sheriff's patrol vehicle with Monk, his pet Capuchin monkey. Monk, wearing a leash and a diaper, clung to Hession's shirt as officers spoke to him.

Warning: Body camera footage contains profanity.

The sheriff's department said Monk was taken to the nearby Suncoast Primate Sanctuary because Hession did not yet have a permit for the monkey, which could potentially warrant additional charges. Responding officers gave Hession the opportunity to say his goodbyes to Monk before the monkey was loaded into an animal carrier.

Hession can be heard telling officers that he's had Monk for three years since the monkey was three days old. He said he got the animal from a breeder in South Carolina and told officers that there was no licensing or permitting required in that state. Hession implied he had recently moved back to Florida.

At one point in the eight-minute clip, a woman approached Hession and accused him of stealing her car.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
monkeypetsu.s. & worldfloridaauto theftbody cameras
Top Stories
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
Video to be released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Hidden History: Exploring North Carolina's Land of Oz theme park
Granville and Vance counties hope to drive heroin prices up, drive drugs out
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say
Death penalty upheld for man convicted of killing Shaniya Davis
Border to Border: North Carolina joins multi-state traffic crackdown
Show More
NC high court: Superintendent can administer public schools
Holly Springs teacher passes away after lengthy battle with cancer
New charges filed against Manafort in Russia probe
Anthony Bourdain found dead of apparent suicide
Suicide prevention information
More News