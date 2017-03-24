AUTOMOTIVE

NC Insurance Commissioner: Auto rate increase unwarranted

(Shutterstock)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Officials at the North Carolina Department of Insurance said Friday that a requested 13.8 percent average statewide increase in auto rates is unwarranted.

NCDOI said the rate increase was submitted February 1 by the North Carolina Rate Bureau, an independent organization representing all auto insurance companies doing business in the state.

"Since then, Commissioner Mike Causey and Department experts have reviewed the filing thoroughly and determined that a rate increase is not justified based on the data submitted," NCDOI said in a news release.

A hearing on the issue is set for Sept. 11, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. at the Department of Insurance, located now in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh.

A hearing officer will listen to testimony from experts on both sides of the issue and decide what rate change, if any, is warranted.

"If the Rate Bureau wishes to appeal that decision, it can do so through the court system, and companies can raise rates while awaiting a decision from the courts. The difference in the ordered rate and the implemented rate must be held in escrow. If the Bureau loses its appeal, the escrowed money must be refunded to policyholders who paid too much," said the NCDOI.
Related Topics:
automotiveinsuranceRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Hyundai recalls 978,000 cars; seat belts can come loose
Car salesman's brutally honest ad goes viral
Lisa Frank lovers' dream pickup truck hits the market
Fiat Chrysler to recall 50K SUVs; engines could stall
More Automotive
Top Stories
House Republicans, short of votes, withdraw health care bill
100+ residents still homeless after downtown Raleigh fire
Wake County man surprises girlfriend with WWE proposal
Police looking for 'armed and dangerous' murder suspect
Durham neighborhood concerned over growing sinkhole
Orange County residents: Don't put flouride in water
Did confusing signs cause deadly wrong-way crash?
Show More
NC jewelry store receives push back over billboard
Man injured in downtown Raleigh shooting
Is your kid's identity at risk?
National Guard heroes honored in Raleigh
Suspect calls news station during high-speed chase
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Kelly Clarkson's luxurious estate up for sale
PHOTOS: Fatal attack outside UK Parliament
PHOTOS: Triangle sees hail
Downtown Raleigh fire day after photos
More Photos