Fiat Chrysler has put a recall on nearly 1.8 million ram trucks.The company says that the trucks can be shifted out of park without the driver's foot on the brake, or possibly without the key in the ignition.The recall covers heavy-duty trucks with shifters on the steering column. Certain 2010-2017 Ram 2500 and 3500 Ram trucks along with 2009-2017 Ram 1500 trucks are facing recall.So far the company says it is aware of at least seven injuries that may be related to the defect, plus a small number of crashes.Fiat Chrysler is working on a fix, owners will be notified when services are available.