Baby at center of AMBER Alert in South Carolina found dead, mother in custody

Harlee Lewis

A 1-year-old girl has been found dead after her alleged kidnapping prompted an AMBER Alert in South Carolina Tuesday.

Now Chesterfield County Sheriff Jay Brooks says he thinks there wasn't a kidnapping at all and a suspect is being questioned.

According to WSOC, the mother of the child is in custody.

The Chesterfield woman originally told police she was walking to check her mailbox around 2 p.m. when a tan and gold colored SUV stopped in the middle of the road. At that point, she said, a man wearing a black coat, toboggan and one black glove got out of the vehicle and punched her multiple times in the head.

She said the man then grabbed her baby and left in the SUV.

An AMBER Alert was issued for the child a short time later.

Sheriff Brooks said the child was found dead in a diaper box in a field about 1,000 yards behind a home in Chesterfield.
