Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say

A baby drowned after he fell into a mop bucket at a workout facility in this North Hollywood building.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
A baby drowned after he fell into a mop bucket at a North Hollywood workout facility, according to police and witnesses.

The child, believed to be about 1 year old, was left in a room sleeping by himself as his mother was working out in the Zumba studio, witnesses said.

He apparently fell into a mop bucket, witnesses said.

Paramedics were called to the facility in the 12000 block of Saticoy Street in North Hollywood at 11:18 a.m. on a report of a non-responsive boy. The child was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Per the agency's protocol in child death cases, the Los Angeles Police Department's Abused Child Unit is investigating the circumstances.

