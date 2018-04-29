Beddingfield High School chorus group involved in bus crash

A chorus group from Beddingfield High School, in Wilson, was involved in a crash in South Carolina on the way back home from performing at Universal Studios.The group took two buses carrying students and chaperones on the trip.No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but some the students obtained cuts and bruises, according to a post on Facebook.The groups Facebook page said that a Good Samaritan stopped and helped open the door to the bus and handed out paper towels to stop any bleeding.Beddingfield chorus said that while all of the first bus riders and half of the second bus riders are okay, the remaining students and chaperones were waiting to be discharged from Colleton Medical Center in South Carolina.On Saturday, the group posted a picture from Universal Studios after their performance.No other details have been released at this time, check back for updates.