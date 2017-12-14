Bicyclist seriously hurt in Durham hit-and-run

Police investigating hit-and-run in Durham (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in Durham are searching for the driver who fled the scene after hitting a bicyclist late Wednesday night.

The 67-year-old man was hit just before 11 p.m. while trying to cross the street in the 5300 block of Garret Road.

A small dark sedan hit the bicyclist and sped away from the scene in an unknown direction, according to investigators.

The victim was taken to Duke University Hospital, where he is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Investigator L. Cox with the Traffic Services Division at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29409 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
