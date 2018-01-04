Body found in Nash County creek

(Shutterstock)

Officials in Nash County say a body has been found in a creek near US 64 and Womble Road.

The body was discovered by employees of Locklear Boring, based out of Creedmoor.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office and several other emergency service agencies responded to Stony Creek adjacent to US 64 Eastbound and Womble Road in Nashville and found the body of a man in Stony Creek.

Nash County EMS pronounced the man deceased.

The Medical Examiner will conduct a preliminary examination and an autopsy will be performed.

The man's name has not been released pending next of kin notification.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to please call the Nash County Sheriff's Office at (252) 459-4121.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News