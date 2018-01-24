Body found inside burning delivery truck in Sanford

Sanford authorities are investigating after a person was found dead inside of a delivery truck after it caught on fire.Fire officials said the incident happened Wednesday morning outside of Johnson Controls on McNeill Road near US 421.An employee said they arrived to find a tractor-trailer in the parking lot with its cab on fire.Firefighters discovered the body after putting out the flames.The person's identity has not been released.Authorities said the deceased was delivering filters and was waiting for the building to open when something in the cab caught fire.Officials are considering the fire accidental; however, an investigation is still underway.