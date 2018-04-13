Body of Marine from Pinehurst who died in helicopter crash returns home

USMC 1st Lt. Sam Phillips arrives at RDU. (Credit: RDU)

RALEIGH, N.C. --
The body of a local Marine who died in a California helicopter crash last week has been returned home.

First Lt. Samuel D. Phillips' body arrived at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday.

First Lt. Samuel Phillips is seen on the flight deck in Pensacola, Fla. Phillips was one of four Marines who lost their lives in a helicopter crash Tuesday in California.



A total of four Marines were killed in a helicopter crash during a training exercise in California last Tuesday. The Marines were assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron (HMH) 465, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, MCAS Miramar.


The 27-year-old was a pilot. He joined the Marine Corps in August 2013.
