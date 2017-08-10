Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark has an update after a girl was seriously burned by scalding hot water at a sleepover in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, Bronx --
An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when another girl at a sleepover poured boiling water on her as she slept.

*WARNING: Image below is graphic*

The girl's 12-year-old friend was hosting the sleepover in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. According to friends and family, the host of the sleepover boiled hot water and poured it on the 11-year-old as she was sleeping.

The scalding hot water burned the girl's face, neck, shoulders, and chest, leaving her screaming in pain and agony.

The victim's cousin said what happened may have been retaliation stemming from an earlier argument.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Her and her friend got into an argument," her cousin said. "She told her if she goes to sleep, they were gonna do something to her. So, it was like 3:00 in the morning so she went to sleep. The girl on tape says she boiled water and she threw it on her."

The 12-year-old girl has been charged with felony assault. Her case will be handled in family court because she has been charged as a juvenile.

The victim's family said the 12-year-old had bullied the victim before the incident occurred.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
child injuredburn injuriesNew York City
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father uses recent I-Team stories to push for motorcycle change
Highway Patrol releases picture of vehicle in deadly Wake County hit-and-run
Rocky Mount man murdered, police searching for suspect
14-year-old missing in Fayetteville
Durham without power for about an hour Thursday
Where and when to see the eclipse in North Carolina
Ex-Boy Scout claims scoutmaster sexually abused him in 1990s
Raleigh woman jailed in Honduras returns home
Show More
Fayetteville police investigating homicide
Channing Tatum goes all 'Magic Mike' in NC convenience store
No easy options in Wake Co. class-size reduction talks
500-pound butter cow unveiled at Illinois State Fair
North Korea details its threat to Guam, says 'only absolute force can work' on Trump
More News
Top Video
Landscaper turns hero during Fayetteville apartment fire
Cary police investigate after man shot
CCSO rolls out home video visitation with jail detainees
NC Freedom Park to represent 'freedom for all' in Raleigh
More Video