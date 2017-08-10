An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when another girl at a sleepover poured boiling water on her as she slept.The girl's 12-year-old friend was hosting the sleepover in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. According to friends and family, the host of the sleepover boiled hot water and poured it on the 11-year-old as she was sleeping.The scalding hot water burned the girl's face, neck, shoulders, and chest, leaving her screaming in pain and agony.The victim's cousin said what happened may have been retaliation stemming from an earlier argument."Her and her friend got into an argument," her cousin said. "She told her if she goes to sleep, they were gonna do something to her. So, it was like 3:00 in the morning so she went to sleep. The girl on tape says she boiled water and she threw it on her."The 12-year-old girl has been charged with felony assault. Her case will be handled in family court because she has been charged as a juvenile.The victim's family said the 12-year-old had bullied the victim before the incident occurred.