Carrboro Police evacuate area after report of suspicious package

A bomb robot from Durham is assisting Carrboro with a suspicious package.

By
CARRBORO, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Carrboro Police are investigating a suspicious package Thursday in the area of W. Weaver and Lindsay streets.

Police evacuated the area, including side streets. West Weaver Street is closed until further notice. Police later expanded the evacuation perimeter by another block.

A Durham bomb squad robot and officer in full gear focused on a dark-red Honda Civic in a parking lot. The bomb squad blasted open the trunk of the vehicle Thursday evening.



Police have not said whether anything was found in the trunk.



An official told ABC11 that the investigation is linked to a small explosion on UNC-Chapel Hill's campus not far away. Carrboro Police later confirmed the link between the incidents.

Carrboro Police would not say if they think the suspicious device is in - or near - the car of a former UNC student who was taken into custody in the campus incident.

It appears the suspect parked his car there and walked to the UNC campus, which is slightly more than a mile away.

There is a heavy police and fire department presence at the scene.

Carrboro Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Chopper 11 HD is over Carrboro on Thursday, where emergency workers investigate a suspicious package.



The Durham County Sheriff's Office said its Hazardous Devices Unit is assisting Carrboro Police.



A bomb robot has been deployed.

People in the area are asked to leave as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
