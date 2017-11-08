A judge in Raleigh Wednesday raised the bond for a former teacher at the Montessori School of Raleigh who is charged with statutory rape and sex offense with a student.Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, is in the Wake County jail. His bond is now set at $2 million.According to a bio on the school's website which has since been taken down, Smith taught at the school for 12 years and was the math director at the middle and upper school.The alleged offenses happened with a 14-year-old student between August of 2011 and June of 2012.The head of the school, Nancy Errichetti, issued a statement Tuesday that said the allegations are disturbing and the school is cooperating with the police investigation.A prosecutor said Wednesday there could be more charges from another county and there is a second alleged victim.