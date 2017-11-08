Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher charged with sex offense with student

EMBED </>More Videos

Nicholas Conlon Smith (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification) (image courtesy Raleigh-Wake City-County Bureau of Identification)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A judge in Raleigh Wednesday raised the bond for a former teacher at the Montessori School of Raleigh who is charged with statutory rape and sex offense with a student.

Nicholas Conlon Smith, 36, is in the Wake County jail. His bond is now set at $2 million.

According to a bio on the school's website which has since been taken down, Smith taught at the school for 12 years and was the math director at the middle and upper school.

The alleged offenses happened with a 14-year-old student between August of 2011 and June of 2012.

The head of the school, Nancy Errichetti, issued a statement Tuesday that said the allegations are disturbing and the school is cooperating with the police investigation.

A prosecutor said Wednesday there could be more charges from another county and there is a second alleged victim.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex offenseteacher arrestedRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
Police: 6-year-old boy weighed 17 pounds at death
Cloudy, damp, chilly weather this week
Durham police rescue hawk stuck in barbed wire fence
Show More
After girlfriend's on-air murder, ex-anchor wins office
Authorities investigating fire at Wake County business
Transgender Virginia candidate makes history and how other races to watch turned out
3 UCLA basketball players arrested in China
Durham Police investigate after man shot
More News
Top Video
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Nashville gears up for the Country Music Awards
Why is the Raleigh Christmas Parade before Thanksgiving?
Wake County parents still upset by school reassignment changes
More Video