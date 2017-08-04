Bonner Bridge now reopen to Hatteras Island

Cape Hatteras Lighthouse

CAPE HATTERAS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bonner Bridge has reopened! At noon Friday, awaiting travelers were given unrestricted access to Hatteras Island.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative told local officials Thursday that reliable and adequate power would be available to enable the return of visitors on Friday afternoon.

The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island were lifted to allow CHEC to complete the safe stabilization of the power grid.

"Residents and businesses on Hatteras and Ocracoke are ready to welcome visitors back to share their beautiful beaches and unique history and culture," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "Thanks to everyone involved including local and state officials for their tireless work to get power restored quickly and safely."

"Yesterday, a team of my lawyers went to Hatteras, Buxton and Ocracoke to meet with the public, local business owners and local officials affected by this crisis," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. "I'm glad to see the order will be lifted tomorrow.

"My office will continue to review complaints and hear from local business leaders and officials," Stein added. "We will work to make sure everyone is treated fairly."

The islands lost power a week ago following damage by a contractor to a critical transmission line from the mainland, prompting local officials to order all visitors to evacuate.

"Getting power back sooner than expected means visitors can return and local businesses can get back to work during peak summer travel season," Cooper said.

Travelers with plans to visit the Outer Banks can call (800) Visit-NC for updated information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
power outagebeachesHatteras Island
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Durham driver crashes, leaves pregnant girlfriend behind
Facts that will get you excited for the eclipse
Man shot along Durham roadway, suspect remains on loose
Girl dies months after drinking boiling water on dare
Plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
NC salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens
Man charged with killing woman near Raeford
2 adults, kids, dogs escape from burning Knightdale home
Show More
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Man severely injured after breaking several hotel windows
Ticket dismissed in crash that killed pregnant mom, 3 sons
Woman loses irreplaceable ring in restaurant bathroom
2 charged after sheriff says NC baby was kept in cage
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for August
PHOTOS: Football camps open in the Triangle
PHOTOS: Durham Downtown YMCA evacuated
PHOTOS: New Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh
More Photos