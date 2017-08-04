Bonner Bridge now reopen to Hatteras Island

Bonner Bridge has reopened! At noon Friday, awaiting travelers were given unrestricted access to Hatteras Island.Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative told local officials Thursday that reliable and adequate power would be available to enable the return of visitors on Friday afternoon.The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island were lifted to allow CHEC to complete the safe stabilization of the power grid."Residents and businesses on Hatteras and Ocracoke are ready to welcome visitors back to share their beautiful beaches and unique history and culture," Gov. Roy Cooper said. "Thanks to everyone involved including local and state officials for their tireless work to get power restored quickly and safely.""Yesterday, a team of my lawyers went to Hatteras, Buxton and Ocracoke to meet with the public, local business owners and local officials affected by this crisis," said North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein. "I'm glad to see the order will be lifted tomorrow."My office will continue to review complaints and hear from local business leaders and officials," Stein added. "We will work to make sure everyone is treated fairly."The islands lost power a week ago following damage by a contractor to a critical transmission line from the mainland, prompting local officials to order all visitors to evacuate."Getting power back sooner than expected means visitors can return and local businesses can get back to work during peak summer travel season," Cooper said.Travelers with plans to visit the Outer Banks can call (800) Visit-NC for updated information.