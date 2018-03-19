Burglar threatens Erwin police chief with knife during home invasion

Xavier Howard Jones

A local police chief was threatened with a knife during a brazen home invasion at his Johnston County home over the weekend.

On March 17 around 2 a.m., authorities say 23-year-old Xavier Howard Jones of Four Oaks wrecked his car on Raleigh Road outside of Benson.

Five minutes later, Jones allegedly went to a home in the 11000 block of Raleigh Road and broke into a car in the driveway in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle.

Jones was unsuccessful in taking the car and left on foot.

Around 3 a.m., Jones randomly broke into a home on Johnson's Chapel Road near Raleigh Road. This address was the home of Erwin Police Chief Johnathon Johnson.

Once he was inside the home, Jones got out a knife and threatened Chief Johnson.

Chief Johnson got a gun and held Jones at gunpoint until Johnston County deputies arrived on the scene.

The suspect had reportedly taken the police chief's badge, a pocket knife, watch and keys before he was confronted by Chief Johnson, who woke up during the home invasion.

Deputies said Jones was highly impaired at the time of the incident and even dialed 911 while inside the police chief's home before deputies arrived.

Jones is facing multiple charges including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, and communicating threats.

He was placed in jail under a $160,000 bond.

Chief Johnson and his wife were not injured.
