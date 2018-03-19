Burglar threatens police chief with knife during home invasion

A local police chief showed incredible restraint by not shooting a burglary suspect who threatened him with a knife during a brazen home invasion at his Johnston County home.On March 17 around 2 a.m., Johnston County deputies allege 23-year-old Xavier Howard Jones of S. Baker Street, Four Oaks wrecked his car on Raleigh Road outside of Benson.Five minutes later, Jones allegedly went to a home in the 11000 block of Raleigh Road and broke into a car in the driveway in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle.Jones was unsuccessful in taking the car and left on foot.Around 3 a.m. Jones randomly broke into a home on Johnson's Chapel Road near Raleigh Road. This address was the home of Erwin Police Chief Johnathon Johnson.Once he was inside the home, Jones produced a knife and reportedly threatened Chief Johnson.Chief Johnson retrieved a firearm and held Jones at gunpoint until Johnston County deputies arrived on the scene.The suspect had reportedly taken the police chief's badge, a pocket knife, watch, and keys before he was confronted by Chief Johnson who woke up during the home invasion.Deputies said Jones was highly impaired at the time of the incident and even placed a phone call to 911 from his cell phone while inside the police chief's home before deputies arrived.Jones is facing multiple charges including first-degree burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, injury to property, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny, and communicating threats.He was placed in jail under a $160,000 bond.Chief Johnson and his wife were not injured.