ROBBERY

Burlington police ID suspects in string of gas station robberies

Michael Tyrone Teasley and Antonio Marqui King

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police have identified two men responsible for several gas station robberies in Burlington.

Antonio Marqui King, 33, and Michael Tyrone Teasley, 26, of Greensboro, have been charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of first-degree kidnapping and six counts of assault by pointing a gun.

In total, police said they are responsible for four robberies:

-Speedway located at 1407 Maple Avenue on June 26, 2018 and on July 4, 2018
-Duck Hunt sweepstakes located at 2405 N Church Street on July 6th, 208
-Family Fare located at 2611 Maple Avenue on July 6, 2018


King and Teasley are both being held at Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation in asked to call Burlington Police Department at (336)-229-3500 or CrimeStoppers at (336)-229-7100.
