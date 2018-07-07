Burlington police ID suspects in string of gas station robberies

Police have identified two men responsible for several gas station robberies in Burlington.Antonio Marqui King, 33, and Michael Tyrone Teasley, 26, of Greensboro, have been charged with seven counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of first-degree kidnapping and six counts of assault by pointing a gun.In total, police said they are responsible for four robberies:King and Teasley are both being held at Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.Anyone with information about this investigation in asked to call Burlington Police Department at (336)-229-3500 or CrimeStoppers at (336)-229-7100.