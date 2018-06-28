AMAZON

Amazon to help entrepreneurs start delivery businesses

On Thursday, Amazon announced an offering to help entrepreneurs build their own companies delivering Amazon packages.

On Thursday, Amazon announced an offering to help entrepreneurs build their own companies delivering Amazon packages.

The company said small business owners will be able to hire tens of thousands of delivery drivers across the U.S., and Amazon is pledging to actively help interested entrepreneurs start, set up, and manage their businesses.

The company is also committing $1 million towards funding startup costs for military veterans, offering reimbursements of $10,000 for qualified candidates.

ABC11 is planning to talk to officials from the company later this morning to learn how the offering will impact the Triangle and how it will be implemented.

Check back for updates.

