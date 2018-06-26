BUSINESS

Asheville's Hi-Wire Brewing opening taproom in Durham

(Credit: Hi-Wire Brewing Facebook)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Asheville is known for its beer scene, and this year, one of its largest breweries Hi-Wire is coming to Durham.

On Monday, the brewery posted the news to Facebook.

"We are super excited to announce the opening of a new Hi-Wire Brewing taproom in Durham, NC! We've felt for some time like it's a second home to us, and the time is right to root ourselves in the community," the post read.

According to the post, the new taproom will be located at 800 Taylor Street in downtown Durham and feature shuffleboard courts, soccer pool tables, table tennis and much more.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbrewerybeerDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
Netflix's top spokesman fired over use of racial term
Lumberton woman ends up with 2 security contracts, says she was misled
Burger King apologizes for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
More Business
Top Stories
Police: Fayetteville mom tried to poison kids with lighter fluid
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
Investigation: UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence cases
3 Great White sharks recently tracked off the coast of North Carolina
Durham police suspect financial motive in UNC PhD students death
PolitiFact: States with voter ID laws have seen 'zero decrease' in turnout, NC Republican says
Wake County man pleads guilty to impersonating 3-star general
17 states, including NC, sue Trump administration over family separations
Show More
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
On National Beautician's Day, we talked to stylists in the Triangle about the latest hair trends
2 cases of severe bleeding reported in Durham after use of synthetic weed
Meet Sully, former Pres. George H.W. Bush's new dog
Search warrants: Durham family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
More News