BUSINESS

Brawny Woman replaces Brawny Man for Women's History Month

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Brawny paper towel company replaced the Brawny Man with the Brawny Woman (WTVD)

Paper towel company Brawny has replaced its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women's History Month.

The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, started by Brawny's parent company Georgia-Pacific.

The initiative, now in its second year, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Brawny Woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart store across the country.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesswomenadvertising
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
IKEA the elephant in the room at Cary Town Hall meeting
NC's Blue Cross posts profit, cuts exposure to sickest
Parking in downtown Durham will now cost you
Governor Cooper announces new jobs
More Business
Top Stories
Early morning crash kills Fayetteville man
Gov. Cooper signs first bill received into law
Trump alleges Obama had Trump phones wiretapped during race
Delays in care at VA hospitals worse than thought
Durham police investigate after man shot at apartments
Raleigh jury: Life in prison for man who murdered in-laws
Freeze means white flags out, protect plants
Show More
Raleigh growth, spirit touted in State of City
Durham VA makes changes after troubling waiting room photos
Wake County examines widening gender pay gap
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
How UNC civil rights center helped Orange Co. neighbors
More News
Top Video
Delays in care at VA hospitals worse than thought
Duke researcher urges caution in speeding drugs to market
Freeze means white flags out, protect plants
Fayetteville's new shelter a lifeline for the homeless
More Video