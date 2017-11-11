BUSINESS

Chapel Hill man featured on 'Shark Tank'

EMBED </>More Videos

A Chapel Hill entrepreneur will be featured on "Shark Tank." (WTVD)

A Chapel Hill entrepreneur will be featured Sunday night on "Shark Tank."

Joshua Esnard's invention is "The Cut Buddy," an invention he came up with at the age of 13.

He's been using it for fifteen years and now he wants to take his invention to a larger audience.

Esnard started marketing his invention by pairing up with influencers, that later resulting in a viral video that featured his invention.

That was enough to grab the attention of the "Sharks" and Esnard answered when they knocked on his door.

Esnard is now encouraging others entrepreneurs to pursue their ideas and to not give up.

You can watch him on "Shark Tank" on Sunday at 10 p.m.

-----------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businessshark tankentrepreneurshipentertainmentchapel hill news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Report: Krispy Kreme may be looking to buy Dunkin' Donuts
Publix to open new downtown Raleigh store
More Business
Top Stories
One dead, three hurt in shooting at Fayetteville nightclub
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Melania Trump visits military families in Alaska
Show More
Wrong-way driver dies in Cumberland County crash
I-Team: Scammer booked unauthorized events at Raleigh venue
Durham man upset after finding racist slur written on his car
Apple working on fix for iPhone X screen freezing bug
Cary woman explains why she jumped from trooper's car
More News
Top Video
Leading the way into the Raleigh Christmas Parade
Cary family rediscovers relative's long-lost WWI memoir
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Mike Krzyzewski reflects on 999 wins at Duke
More Video