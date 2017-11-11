Chapel Hill man featured on 'Shark Tank'

A Chapel Hill entrepreneur will be featured Sunday night on "Shark Tank."
Joshua Esnard's invention is "The Cut Buddy," an invention he came up with at the age of 13.
He's been using it for fifteen years and now he wants to take his invention to a larger audience.
Esnard started marketing his invention by pairing up with influencers, that later resulting in a viral video that featured his invention.
That was enough to grab the attention of the "Sharks" and Esnard answered when they knocked on his door.
Esnard is now encouraging others entrepreneurs to pursue their ideas and to not give up.
You can watch him on "Shark Tank" on Sunday at 10 p.m.
-----------------------
