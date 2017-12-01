ITEAM

Complaints grow about mail service In Raleigh

USPS mail truck (image source Wikimedia Commons public domain)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Some have seen mail slowing down to a snail's pace; others report that it's not coming at all. Complaints about the postal service in and around Raleigh have been growing as the clocks ticks down to Christmas.

"We have kids on our street waiting for college applications," complained on woman in North Raleigh. "It's driving them crazy and creating all sorts of problems."

ABC11 has received multiple complaints about poor postal service in recent days and the I-Team is looking into what's behind it.

If you have a similar story to share, we want to hear about it. Log on to ABC11's Facebook page and let us know. Or email the I-Team at: iteam@abc11.com

Related Topics:
businessiteamRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
UPS workers accuse delivery giant of harassment and discrimination
I-Team teams up with NCDOT to make our roads safer
I-Team uncovers: Most mental illnesses left untreated
Update on security measures at Wake County schools
More iteam
BUSINESS
Duke Energy wants money back for handed out bottled water
Arby's buying Buffalo Wild Wings in deal valued at $2.4B
Duke Energy wants to pass coal-ash cleanup costs to you
FBI didn't tell US targets as Russian hackers hunted emails
More Business
Top Stories
Search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods enters 5th day
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed and set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Flynn pleads guilty, reaches deal on charge of lying to FBI
Nanny accused of abusing 9-month-old baby
Apex man facing murder charges in wife's shooting death
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle murder trial
Raleigh Police respond to serious crash on Capital Blvd
Show More
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say
81-year-old charged with murdering wife in Cumberland Co
Apex man arrested on 12 child sex crime charges
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos