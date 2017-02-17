Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper penned an op-ed on Medium titled "This Could Have Been a Different Weekend." The post spoke to the Governor's reflection on how the state could have benefited from the NBA keeping the 2017 All-Star Game in Charlotte, as opposed to moving it to New Orleans.With the game taking place this weekend and basketball festivities beginning to take place Friday evening, Cooper wrote:Earlier this week, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger accused Cooper of having an agenda toward HB2."(Gov. Cooper) has done, what I would say, everything possible to keep HB2 as an issue front and center," Berger told ABC11, "because that's in his political interest."Cooper's office did not make themselves available Friday for further comment.In Wake County, an official with Raleigh Beer Garden said he isn't worried about business this weekend because patrons frequent the restaurant regularly."Regardless of the fact, we are going to get some people to come through. If they are in town, they will come by and see the landmark," said John Galanos, referring to the venue's noticeable design along Glenwood South. "We're still going to be busy. We're still going to serve beer."The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce declined an interview with ABC11 on Friday regarding the NBA All-Star Game. However, a representative stated the organization still supports a repeal of HB2 as "HB2 has already harmed business growth in Wake County and the state of North Carolina's reputation."According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the city estimates $100 million dollars will be lost by not having the game in North Carolina.