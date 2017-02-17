HB2

In op-ed, Cooper laments loss of NBA All-Star Game over HB2

EMBED </>More News Videos

The NBA All-Star Weekend was supposed to take place this weekend in Charlotte

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper penned an op-ed on Medium titled "This Could Have Been a Different Weekend." The post spoke to the Governor's reflection on how the state could have benefited from the NBA keeping the 2017 All-Star Game in Charlotte, as opposed to moving it to New Orleans.

With the game taking place this weekend and basketball festivities beginning to take place Friday evening, Cooper wrote:

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

In the year since it was signed into law, HB 2 has cost our state thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars. And this weekend's NBA All Star Game in New Orleans-instead of Charlotte-serves as a stark reminder of the damage this law continues to do to North Carolina's reputation and economy.

Charlotte's selection to host the All Star game was a moment of incredible pride for North Carolina. Not only would the NBA showcase our state as a world class destination, but the game would pump an estimated $100 million into our economy in just one weekend. But because of HB 2, that money went elsewhere.

In addition to losing the All-Star Game, North Carolina is on the verge of losing NCAA Championship events through 2022. North Carolina cities, colleges and universities have submitted 133 bids in all kinds of sports in cities large and small. But we've been put on notice that North Carolina will be out of the running if we don't get HB2 repealed. College sports are woven into the fabric of our state. That we could miss out on the opportunity to host these events that are tremendous economic engines is just beyond belief.

We can show we are a state that's open for business. It's time to put the partisan barbs aside, roll up our sleeves, and work to repeal House Bill 2. I have presented a common sense compromise proposal to repeal this disastrous law. I'm doing what's right, and Republican legislative leaders must too.

Earlier this week, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger accused Cooper of having an agenda toward HB2.

"(Gov. Cooper) has done, what I would say, everything possible to keep HB2 as an issue front and center," Berger told ABC11, "because that's in his political interest."

Cooper's office did not make themselves available Friday for further comment.

In Wake County, an official with Raleigh Beer Garden said he isn't worried about business this weekend because patrons frequent the restaurant regularly.

"Regardless of the fact, we are going to get some people to come through. If they are in town, they will come by and see the landmark," said John Galanos, referring to the venue's noticeable design along Glenwood South. "We're still going to be busy. We're still going to serve beer."

The Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce declined an interview with ABC11 on Friday regarding the NBA All-Star Game. However, a representative stated the organization still supports a repeal of HB2 as "HB2 has already harmed business growth in Wake County and the state of North Carolina's reputation."

According to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the city estimates $100 million dollars will be lost by not having the game in North Carolina.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshb2north carolina newsNBAroy cooperCharlotte
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Gov reacts to NBA moving All-Star Game out of Charlotte
HB2
NC GOP balks at Gov. Cooper's new HB2 repeal proposal
Legislators, gay rights groups press for HB2 repeal
Governor Cooper: 'Urgent' need to repeal HB2
Roy Williams on HB2: "It's harmful and it's not right"
More hb2
BUSINESS
Clothing retailers backing away from Ivanka Trump
Metered spots take over free parking in downtown Durham
Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?
Will downtown Raleigh see multiple grocery stores?
More Business
Top Stories
White House denies AP report on Natl Guard and immigration
Angry mom: Allergic daughter attacked on Wake school bus
Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
Medical bill mistake doubles cost for man's treatment
President Trump to Gov. Christie: 'Have the meatloaf'
UNC: Patients' dental records may have been stolen
Show More
Lead found at Fayetteville's Montclair Elementary School
Scott Pruitt sworn in as EPA administrator
Father of man shot by Durham PD copes with shock of loss
NC pastor irate after American Girl introduces boy doll
'Heroin? Not my child!' ABC11 delves into drug epidemic
More News
Top Video
Durham PD investigation leads to Sampson County landfill
Social worker: Man blames ex-wife for deadly attack
White House denies AP report on Natl Guard and immigration
Angry mom: Allergic daughter attacked on Wake school bus
More Video