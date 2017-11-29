CHARLOTTE, N.C. --Duke Energy wants customers to pay millions for bottled water it supplied to residents living near coal ash sites.
According to WSOC-TV, Duke Energy officials said they spent nearly $2 million on water provided to people living near coal ash sites and a statewide utility rate increase is needed to compensate for the cost.
Those against the move argue that Duke Energy is a company that made $2.1 billion in profit last year alone, rendering the amount spent on the bottled water insignificant.
In 2015, Duke Energy officials said they were voluntarily providing that water to give neighbors "peace of mind."
