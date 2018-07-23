BUSINESS

'Guess who's moving? You!': Apartment eviction notice goes viral

An eviction notice posted at a Tennessee apartment complex is going viral. (WTVD)

MEMPHIS --
An eviction notice posted at a Memphis, Tennessee apartment complex is going viral.

The notice was printed on orange paper with a smiling emoji and said, "Guess who's moving, You!!!!"

The notice also reads, "Rent was due on the first of the month, not whenever," and "This is not free housing!"

The apartment director defended the notice. She told WREG she wasn't surprised by the tone of the notice and "that's just part of the collections in that market."
According to WREG, the apartment where the notice was posted is now empty.
